PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 09: Sasha Vujacic #18 of the New York Knicks drives the ball past John Jenkins #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - On Friday, the Phoenix Suns waived guard John Jenkins.

Jenkins averaged 1.8 points and 3.3 minutes in four appearances this season with the Suns.

The guard averaged 5.0 points and 13.0 minutes in 22 games with the Suns last year.

The Suns now have 14 players on their roster.

