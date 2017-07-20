Phoenix Suns dance auditions next Saturday

Phoenix Suns logo (Photo: Phoenix Suns)

PHOENIX - If you’ve got the moves, the Suns have an open audition for dancers July 29. For the few and the brave, there is one last class on July 27 to learn some choreographed moves and get in a workout.

And for the those who prevail, training camp runs from July 30 until Aug. 4.

The final audition will be Aug. 4 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe following the week-long audition process, in front of a live audience. Event attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite dancer.

Click here for information about participant requirements, registration process and required attire.

Last Prep Class: Thursday, July 27

Registration: 6-7 p.m.

Class: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $20

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Parking: Available in the attached garage on First Street and Jefferson. Enter through southeast stairwell.

Open Auditions: Saturday July 29, 2017

Registration: 9 a.m.

Auditions: 10 a.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Indian Bend Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

