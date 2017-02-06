Pelicans, Davis soar past Suns, 111-106

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks the ball over Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) and guard Brandon Knight (11) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis capped his 34-point night with a key rebound and six made free throws in the final half-minute, Jrue Holiday scored five of his 30 points in the last minute and a half, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a four-game slide with a 111-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

E'Twaun Moore scored 12 points for the Pelicans, who led by as many as 10 in the first half but found themselves behind for much of the fourth quarter until Davis and Holiday took over late.

T.J. Warren scored 20 points for the Suns, while Devin Booker, Eric Bledsoe and Leandro Barbosa each added 14 points. Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds and 11 points for Phoenix, which dropped its second straight.

