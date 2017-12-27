New ‘City Edition' Suns uniform pays tribute to Phoenix's Hispanic heritage

Purple dominates the Suns latest alternate jersey. (Photo: Nike)

Looks like the Phoenix Suns are adding a new variation to this year’s uniforms.

Nike recently unveiled new “City” edition uniforms for several NBA teams, including the Suns.

This purple uniform is said to pay tribute to the Hispanic heritage of the Valley community, according to a release by Nike. On the back, the “Los Suns” jersey will include a design detail inspired by the Phoenix constellation.

Look for the Suns to wear the City Edition jerseys later this season.

PHOTOS: Phoenix Suns 'City Edition' uniforms

