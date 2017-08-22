NBA's got jokes: Teams 'block' Phoenix Suns because eclipse

Get it? (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

On Monday, the moon blocked the sun in what was an epic (and historic) solar eclipse. And while that took place ,other Suns were being blocked too ... on social media.

NBA teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves were quick with an on-the-nose eclipse joke.

The teams took to Twitter posting clips of their players blocking shots from the Phoenix Suns.

"In honor of the sun being blocked today," the Hawks tweeted, "here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years!"

In honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years! ☀️🌑😎#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/NcnldLq2Ho — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017

"Here's how @KarlTowns blocks the Sun," the Timberwolves tweeted.

"Blocking out the Suns since 1968," the Bucks said.

But don't worry, these Suns blocked back.

Which officially ended the path of jokery.

Love you 😊 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 21, 2017

Touché — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017

