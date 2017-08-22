NBA's got jokes: Teams 'block' Phoenix Suns because eclipse

On Monday, the moon blocked the sun in what was an epic (and historic) solar eclipse. And while that took place ,other Suns were being blocked too ... on social media.
NBA teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves were quick with an on-the-nose eclipse joke.
The teams took to Twitter posting clips of their players blocking shots from the Phoenix Suns.
PSA: The @Suns getting blocked beginning at 1:23 Brooklyn time 😎🌑 #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/srEY1kHlss— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 21, 2017
"In honor of the sun being blocked today," the Hawks tweeted, "here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years!"
In honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years! ☀️🌑😎#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/NcnldLq2Ho— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017
"Here's how @KarlTowns blocks the Sun," the Timberwolves tweeted.
Here's how @KarlTowns blocks the Sun. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/2fqsQrRcan— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 21, 2017
"Blocking out the Suns since 1968," the Bucks said.
Blocking out the Suns since 1968. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/KIBQC0zfE0— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 21, 2017
But don't worry, these Suns blocked back.
When the Suns block back 😏 #SolarEclipse17 pic.twitter.com/gU32E0LmzW— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 21, 2017
Which officially ended the path of jokery.
Love you 😊— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 21, 2017
Touché— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017
