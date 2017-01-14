Mexico trip has special meaning for Suns coach

Dec 19, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Timberwolves won 115-108. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson)

Driving through the streets of Mexico City, Suns head coach Earl Watson can’t help but think of his grandparents.

Watson said, “My grandparents and the dream they had and what they lead us to, just to continue to do it all for that and continue to push it forward, that’s all we can ask.”

Coming to Mexico City is returning to the roots of his family. Watson’s grandparents came to the United States as undocumented immigrants during the Mexican Revolution. Earl has talked about multiple times this week about the bravery his Grandfather showed. Watson knows he wouldn’t be here today without his Grandpa’s big vision on life. Now Earl is passing along that vision to the kids here in Mexico City.

“My grandparents grew up in a neighborhood like this in Mexico. For me, this is the true essence of coming back and giving back”, Watson said during a basketball clinic he hosted in the neighborhood of Pensil. Set up by the Carlos Slim Foundation, 60 kids from the area got to learn basketball from Earl, Devin Book, Marquese Chriss, Tyler Ulis and other members of the Suns staff.

“For me, this was the beginning. Hopefully one of these kids will be inspired to do amazing things beyond just the moment or think bigger than just now. For that, (this trip) is truly worth it.”

Earl’s mom Estella made the trip. It’s her first time in Mexico City, and watching her son coach in land where her family started, she can’t help but smile.

“They’re all very proud of him, but if my dad or mom where here, I don’t think they’d believe this”, Estella said with a smile on her face.

“I think they’d say, “Oh my god.” They worked so hard to be whatever they brought us to be and raised us right. So they’d really be proud.”

