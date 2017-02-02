Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon headline NBA All-Star Saturday Night lineup

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker competes in the three-point contest during the NBA All Star Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA released the list of All-Star Saturday Night participants on Thursday, revealing who will be competing in the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans.

Two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine announced last week that he won't defend his crown, but you can expect this year's lineup to deliver.

* denotes first-time participant

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

John Wall, Washington Wizards

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz*

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns*

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks*

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

JBL Three-Point Contest

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (162 three-pointers made, 42.7%)

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (149, 40.3%)

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets* (170, 38.6%)

Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers (102, 39.5%)

C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers (127, 42.3%)

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets* (135, 40.2%)

Wesley Matthews, Dallas Mavericks (129, 38.1%)

Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers* (128, 42.4%)

