Jazz beats Suns on strength of Johnson's big 4th quarter

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) reacts as he trips with Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) in the first quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena Jan. 16, 2017. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and the Utah Jazz made it seven in a row over Phoenix with a 106-101 victory against the Suns on Monday night.

The Jazz scored the final seven points after T.J. Warren's steal and breakaway dunk put Phoenix ahead 101-99 with 1:13 left.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Utah. Gordon Hayward and George Hill scored 17 apiece.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had 31 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his third career triple-double. Devin Booker, coming off consecutive 39-point games in Mexico City, added 25 for Phoenix.

