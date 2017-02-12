Harden's 40 leads Rockets over Suns 133-102

Feb 11, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and teammates celebrate against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Toyota Center. Houston Rockets won 133 to 102 .Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 133-102 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns Saturday night.



Houston led by 26 at halftime and opened the second half with a 14-3 run, led by six points from Harden, to make it 91-54 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.



Harden made three 3-pointers in the third quarter, capped by one from the top of the key with about 30 seconds left that gave him 40 points. He found Sam Dekker on an alley-oop after that, and the Rockets got a huge ovation when Dekker finished with a one-handed dunk to make it 111-77 entering the fourth quarter.



The Suns were playing without starters Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler, who didn't make the trip for a scheduled day of rest after Phoenix played Chicago at home on Friday night. Devin Booker had 18 points for the Suns, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

