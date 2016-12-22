Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns

PHOENIX (AP) - James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for their 11th victory in 12 games.
Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets' bench, shooting 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. Patrick Beverley finished with 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.
Houston made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point range.
Harden's biggest shot came with 4:19 left, a 3-pointer for a 120-100 Rockets lead. He bent down and moved his arms in a swimming motion in celebration as he ran back to the bench.
Devin Booker's 28 points led the Suns, who have lost four in a row. T.J. Warren added 19 and Brandon Knight 17.
