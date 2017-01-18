Devin Booker's game improving thanks to PJ Tucker

Devin Bookersmiles in front of teammate P.J. Tucker against the Los Angeles Clippers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 13, 2016. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The Suns are off until Thursday, coming off a loss at home Monday night to the Utah Jazz.

And let's hope the time off doesn't cool down Devin Booker.



The 2nd year guard scored 25 vs. Utah, coming off of back to back 39 point games in Mexico City.

Booker's offensive game is improving all around and he says part of the reason for that is going up against PJ Tucker in practice.

Tucker gets to guard Lebron next, when the Suns play at Cleveland Thursday night.

(© 2017 KPNX)