Devin Booker is earning all those minutes

Feb 4, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Stewart- USA Today Sports)

PHOENIX - No doubt we're watching a young Suns team grow up before our very eyes.



And it's what the Suns organization was hoping for: their young players developing at a very fast rate.

And there's not a young player on the team ascending or developing faster than second year guard Devin Booker.

Book is averaging 34 points over his last three games and has taken over in the 4th quarters of those games, all of which means a big increase in minutes played.

