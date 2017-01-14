Devin Booker has 39 points, Suns beat Spurs in Mexico City

Jan 14, 2017; Mexico City, MEXICO; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) in the first half during the NBA game at the Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jos� M�ndez/EFE via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jos� M�ndez, EFE-USA TODAY Sports)

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Devin Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second straight game in Mexico City and the Phoenix Suns beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Saturday in the fifth regular-season game in the country.



Booker was 12 of 22 from the field, and Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and 10 assists. Coming off a loss to Dallas in their Mexican opener Thursday night, the Suns overcame an 11-point deficit to snap a two-game losing streak.



Kawhi Leonard had 38 points for the Spurs (31-9).



Booker made two baskets to give the Suns the lead in the last minute, including a dunk off a break with Bledsoe to put them ahead 106-103. Leonard made two free throws to get San Antonio within one. P.J. Tucker made two free throws, and the Spurs' Danny Green missed an open 3-pointer to seal the win for Phoenix.



Phoenix is the first team to play two regular-season games in the same season south of the border.



