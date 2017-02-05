Bucks rout Suns to snap 5-game losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures and the Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns Saturday night, their highest-scoring game of the season.
Devin Booker, whose 20-foot bank shot at the buzzer beat the Kings in Sacramento on Friday night, scored 31 points for the Suns, 27 during a blistering final 7:13 of the first half.
The Bucks shredded the Suns' defense, shooting 63 percent while setting season highs for most points in a quarter, half and game.
Ex-Sun Mirza Teletovic added 19 points and Jabari Parker had 18 for the Bucks in just their second win in the last 12 games.
Rookie Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 27 points for Phoenix.
