Booker scores 27 points, Suns roll past Bulls 115-97

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe added 23 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Chicago Bulls 115-97 on Friday night.



Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.



The Suns, with the second-worst record in the NBA, snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games.



Butler played despite a bruised right heel, and Wade had an upper respiratory illness.



Chicago has lost three of four, with one stop remaining on a six-game road trip.



T.J. Warren scored 16 and Alan Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

