Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-handed Heat, 99-90

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) moves the ball in front of Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) in the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker scored 27 points -- 18 in the second half -- and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90 on Tuesday night.

The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. Phoenix hadn't beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.

Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Willie Reed had 22 points and 18 rebounds, both career highs, for Miami.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points for the Suns, who stretched a four-point halftime lead to 19 in the second half.

