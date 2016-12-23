Booker, Bledsoe lead Suns past 76ers, 123-116

Dec 23, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (center) passes the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (left) and guard Gerald Henderson in the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

PHOENIX (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 assists, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 123-116 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.



Devin Booker added 23 points for the Suns, making four 3-pointers, and T.J. Warren scored 19.



Joel Embiid, the highest-scoring rookie in the NBA, scored 27 for the 76ers in the opener of a four-game trip to the West. Sergio Rodriguez added 21.



Philadelphia led by as many as 14 in the first half and was up by 13 at the break. The Suns built a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter before Philadelphia cut it to four in the waning seconds.



The Suns outscored the 76ers 70-50 in the second half.

