Bledsoe's 41 not enough as Clippers take down Suns

PHOENIX (AP) - Blake Griffin scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a humiliating 46-point loss at Golden State to beat the Phoenix Suns 124-114 on Wednesday night.
The victory over the team with the worst record in the West left Los Angeles 2-4 since Chris Paul went down with a torn left thumb ligament.
Los Angeles never trailed, but Phoenix cut the lead to two four times and was down by just one at 94-93 with 10:26 to play.
Eric Bledsoe scored 41 to tie the career high he set two games ago, but Phoenix lost its fifth in a row.
The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan drew a flagrant foul two for flattening Phoenix's Marquese Chriss and was ejected with 4:52 left in the third quarter.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
