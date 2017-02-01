Bledsoe's 41 not enough as Clippers take down Suns

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Blake Griffin scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a humiliating 46-point loss at Golden State to beat the Phoenix Suns 124-114 on Wednesday night.

The victory over the team with the worst record in the West left Los Angeles 2-4 since Chris Paul went down with a torn left thumb ligament.

Los Angeles never trailed, but Phoenix cut the lead to two four times and was down by just one at 94-93 with 10:26 to play.

Eric Bledsoe scored 41 to tie the career high he set two games ago, but Phoenix lost its fifth in a row.

The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan drew a flagrant foul two for flattening Phoenix's Marquese Chriss and was ejected with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.