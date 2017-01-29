Bledsoe scores 41 but Nuggets beat Suns again, 123-112

Jan 28, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) reacts after closing out the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Nuggets won 123-112. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Stewart, Jennifer Stewart)

PHOENIX (AP) - Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights, 123-112 on Saturday.



Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 41 for the Suns. Devin Booker added 23.



Kenneth Faried had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, winners of three straight and seven of their last nine.



Denver won despite the absence of center Nikola Jokic, who left with a left hip flexor strain late in Thursday night's 127-120 victory.



The Nuggets were 18 of 19 at the foul line in the third quarter, when Phoenix starting forwards T.J. Warren and Marquese Chriss had five fouls and Booker four. Denver finished 37 of 42 at the line.



