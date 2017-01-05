Bledsoe has 26, Suns pull away late from Mavericks, 102-95

DALLAS (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night.
Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns (12-25) won consecutive games for just the second time this season and denied the Mavericks (11-25) their third two-game winning streak in a matchup of Western Conference also-rans.
Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points, including consecutive baskets for a 93-all tie before Bledsoe's tiebreaking 3-pointer started a 9-2 run to finish the game.
Former Dallas center Tyson Chandler had 18 rebounds for Phoenix, and Brandon Knight scored 17 points after missing a game with a sprained right wrist.
