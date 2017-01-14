Alan Williams a star in Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Alan Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 18, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2016 Getty Images)

He’s the local kid representing the home town team on a global stage. Suns forward Alan Williams grew up in central phoenix, and say this trip to Mexico “is a great chance to show we care about community and our people.”

The former North High School Mustang has done it all this week, but being around the Hispanic culture is nothing new.

Cody Williams, Alan’s dad says “He was born to this. He was raised and ready for this.”

Growing up, Alan was in a Spanish program through the Roosevelt School Distract. Alan says this program helped make him the person he is today.

“It was one semester in English and the other in Spanish. In every subject. I did that for about 8 years. I grew up around a predominately Hispanic arena and all my friends spoke it at home. So whenever I’d go over there, that was the language they spoke. So I was emerged in it at a really young age. I was able to pick it and even have a pretty good accent. “

He’s the best Spanish speaker on the team, and the go-to translator this week for his teammates.

(© 2017 KPNX)