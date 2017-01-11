5 factors in Suns' Mexico City matchups

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard steals the ball from Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler alongside guard Brandon Knight at Talking Stick Resort Arena Dec. 15, 2016. The Spurs defeated the Suns 107-92. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The Phoenix Suns are in Mexico City this week, where they'll take on the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The two games -- Thursday and Saturday, respectively -- are quite different matchups, talent-wise.

The Mavericks, who have missed Dirk Nowitzki for much of the year, are the only team below the Suns in the Western Conference, and the Spurs are in second place in the West with a 30-8 record.

But there are plenty of factors that will impact these games beyond the players on the floor.

1. Altitude

Mexico City is more than 6,000 feet above Phoenix in elevation, and more than 2,000 feet above Denver, the highest-elevation city in the NBA.

The Suns may have a slight edge on the Mavericks and Suns in this instance, as Phoenix is the highest of the three cities, but none of the teams are in a division with the Nuggets or Jazz, meaning they all visit high-altitude arenas at about the same rate.

Higher altitude means less oxygen, so the players might feel their lungs burning after a few minutes on the court.

Look for the coaches to get into their benches early to keep players fresh. They may also expand their rotations, depending on how deep they feel their benches go.

2. Experience

The Mavs and the Spurs have been to Mexico City for regular-season games before. The Suns have not.

But only Seth Curry of the Mavs has actually played in a regular-season game in Mexico's capital city, when he was with the Kings in 2015.

Dallas' trip south of the border was back in 1997, the year before Nowitzki joined the team, so it's a new journey for them, as well.

Between the travel and the Mexican media, the experience is quite different from what the Suns see here stateside.

The Spurs' prior visit to Mexico City was perhaps more memorable. In 2013, they were set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, but a generator fire before the game filled the arena with smoke, causing the game to be rescheduled back in the U.S.

3. Atmosphere

The Suns are the home team in both matchups, but don't expect them to garner the crowd's attention.

All three teams likely have fairly strong fan bases in Mexico, considering they're in border states.

But the Mavericks' and Spurs' recent success and recognizable stars likely mean Suns supporters will be in the minority at both games.

No matter who they're supporting, though, the fans are likely to be riled up to enjoy an NBA game in their country.

4. Mexico City Arena

The arena where the games will be played is bigger than any building in the NBA.

The United Center in Chicago holds more than 20,000 spectators for Bulls games but Mexico City Arena's capacity is more than 22,000 people.

With no one team expected to dominate in terms of support, some of that size will be a non-issue, but sightlines in such a large arena may affect shooting, especially to start the games. The Suns may have an advantage over the Spurs Saturday in that regard, as they'll have the Thursday game under their belts.

5. The allure of Mexico City

There are plenty of stories of players enjoying themselves on road trips in the bigger or wilder NBA cities.

Mexico City is the most populated city in North America, and it's a new experience for many of these players. With their two games, the Suns likely will spend more time in the city than either the Spurs or Mavericks.

The Suns' young players will have to toe the line between enjoying the experience of a huge, multicultural foreign city without finding themselves in trouble. Something tells me team security will be tight.

