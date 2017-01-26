NBA reveals All-Star reserves; Westbrook headlines list, Embiid left off

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA released the voting results for the 2017 All-Star reserves, as picked by the league's coaches, on Thursday, revealing the 14 players who will join the starters on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Headlining the list of reserves is Russell Westbrook, who was left off the starting roster (via a fan-voting tiebreaker) despite the fact that he's on pace to become the first player since Oscar Robertson (1961-62) to average a triple-double throughout an entire season.

Eastern Conference reserves

Paul George, Pacers (fourth selection) - George scored 41 points and knocked down a record nine three-pointers in last year's All-Star Game. He's averaging 22.2 points on 45% shooting this season.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers (fourth selection) - Love, who will be making his first All-Star appearance as a member of the Cavaliers, is the only player in the Eastern Conference averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Paul Millsap, Hawks (fourth selection) - This is Millsap's fourth consecutive All-Star appearance — all with the Hawks. He's averaging a career-high 18 points and 3.8 assists this season for Atlanta, who sits in fourth place in the East.

Isaiah Thomas, Celtics (second selection) - The 5-foot-9 point guard is second in the NBA in points per game with 29.1 and is averaging a league-leading 10.1 points in fourth quarters. Last year he became the shortest player to be named an All-Star since Terrell Brandon in 1997.

Kemba Walker, Hornets (first selection) - Walker is Charlotte's first All-Star selection since Gerald Wallace (2010). The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 23 points per game on 45.7% shooting.

John Wall, Wizards (fourth selection) - Wall leads all Eastern Conference point guards with 26 double doubles. The next closest player is Jeff Teague, with nine. Wall, who has been to the past three All-Star games, is averaging a career-high 23.1 points on 46.4% shooting to go along with 10. assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry, Raptors (third selection) - Lowry, set to make his third straight All-Star appearance, ranks third in the NBA in three-pointers made (3.2 per game).

Western Conference reserves

DeMarcus Cousins, Kings (third selection) - Cousins is averaging a career-high 28 points per game and 4.4 assists to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals. He's the Kings' only All-Star in the past decade.

Marc Gasol, Grizzlies (third selection) - Gasol, who began the year with 12 three-pointers made over the course of his career, has added the three-pointer to his arsenal this season. He has already hit 64 this season at 39.5% -- numbers that rank third and second on the Grizzlies' roster, respectively.

Draymond Green, Warriors (second selection) - The do-it-all forward is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Warriors, who lead the NBA with a 39-7 record.

Gordon Hayward, Jazz (first selection) - Hayward, who has increased his production in each of his seven NBA seasons, is averaging a career-high 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the fifth-place Jazz. He's Utah's first All-Star selection since Deron Williams (2011).

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers (first selection) - Known for his rebounding prowess and efficiency from the field, Jordan is doing just that in his ninth season -- leading the NBA in both categories.

Klay Thompson, Warriors (third selection) - The second Splash Brother started out the season slow, but has picked up his play to average 21.1 points on 46.7% shooting. He ranks fourth in the NBA with 3.1 three-pointers made per game.

Russell Westbrook, Thunder (sixth selection) - Westbrook, the reigning back-to-back All-Star Game MVP, has a 23.8-point scoring average in his five All-Star appearances.

The starters, who were chosen by fans, media and players and were announced last week, are below:

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (first selection) - Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to be selected to the All-Star Game since Michael Redd in 2004.

LeBron James, Cavaliers (13th selection) - James, 32, is the leading scorer in All-Star Game history with 291 points. He will be the fifth player in NBA history to start at least 13 All-Star Games, joining Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Cousy and Michael Jordan.

Jimmy Butler, Bulls (third selection) - This is Butler's third consecutive All-Star selection, though he didn't play in last year's game due to a knee injury.

Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers (fourth selection) - Irving scored 31 points and dished out 14 assists in the 2014 All-Star Game en route to the game's MVP award.

DeMar DeRozan, Raptors (third selection) - This is DeRozan's second straight All-Star selection.

Western Conference starters

Kevin Durant, Warriors (eighth selection) - With 25.6 points per game, Durant has the highest scoring average in All-Star Game history.

Kawhi Leonard, Spurs (second selection) - In his All-Star debut last year, Leonard scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Anthony Davis, Pelicans (fourth selection) - This selection ties Davis with Chris Paul for the the most All-Star selections in New Orleans franchise history.

James Harden, Rockets (fifth selection) - Harden has been named an All-Star in all five of his seasons with Houston.

Stephen Curry, Warriors (fourth selection) - This is Curry's fourth consecutive selection and his fourth time starting.

