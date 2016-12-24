NBA Christmas 2016: TV times, schedule, fun facts

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 26: A Cleveland Cavaliers fan dressed as Santa Claus holds an inflatable broom before Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks of the 2015 NBA Playoffs.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2015 Getty Images)

The NBA has gifted us a five-game Christmas Day slate for the ninth straight year, as teams like the 27-4 Golden State Warriors and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers look to add more history to a tradition that began in 1947.

Don't go into the day without a little bit of preparation. Here's everything that you need to know about NBA Christmas 2016.

Game 1: Boston Celtics (17-13) at New York Knicks (16-13)

TV: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN (Ryan Ruocco and Doug Collins)

Season series: Celtics lead 1-0

​Fun fact: This will mark the Knicks' 51st Christmas Day appearance — the most of all time. They have a 22-28 record. The Celtics have played in 29 Christmas Day games and are 12-17.

Game 2: Golden State Warriors (27-4) at Cleveland Cavaliers (22-6)

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson)

Season series: Have yet to play

​Fun fact: The first time the teams from the previous season's NBA Finals met on Christmas Day was in 1995, when the Orlando Magic played the Houston Rockets. This will be the eighth time.

Game 3: Chicago Bulls (14-15) at San Antonio Spurs (24-6)

TV: 5 p.m. ET on ABC (Mark Jones and Hubie Brown)

Season series: Bulls lead 1-0

​Fun fact: Dwyane Wade is the active leading scorer on Christmas Day with 277 points, the third-highest of all-time behind Kobe Bryant (395) and Oscar Robertson (377). He's also the active leader for games played (11), followed by Udonis Haslem and LeBron James (10).

Game 4: Minnesota Timberwolves (9-20) at Oklahoma City Thunder (18-12)

TV: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN (Adam Amin and Doris Burke)

Season series: Thunder lead 1-0

​Fun fact: This will be the Timberwolves' first Christmas Day appearance. The Thunder, on the other hand, are 4-13 in Christmas Day games, which is the worst winning percentage of franchises that have more than five appearances.

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers (22-8) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-21)

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Dave Pasch and Jon Barry)

Season series: Have yet to play

​Fun fact: The Lakers have played 42 Christmas Day games, which is the second-most all-time behind the New York Knicks.

