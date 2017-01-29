NBA asks State Department for clarity on Trump immigration order

Apr 23, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; NBA Playoffs logo around the court prior to game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

The NBA has reached out to the U.S. Department of State in an effort to understand how President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries will impact player travel.

"We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. "The NBA is a global league and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world."

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng and Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker were born in Sudan (now South Sudan), and residents from Sudan have been banned entry into the United States for three months, according to the order.

Deng is also a British citizen, and Maker has dual citizenship in Australia and South Sudan. The Bucks played in Toronto against the Raptors on Friday, and Maker had no issue clearing customs using his Australian passport upon his return to the United States. The Bucks and Lakers do not play in Toronto the rest of the season.

