Knicks' Derrick Rose fined, says he missed game for 'family issue'

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis defends in the second quarter of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose has been fined for his mysterious absence from Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans but has rejoined the team and is expected to be in uniform for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old addressed reporters following Tuesday's practice, which he attended, and said he missed the game due to a "family issue." Rose said he apologized to his teammates and met with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills last night and this morning and told them he left to be with his mother, Brenda, in Chicago. Rose said they accepted his explanation.

Rose declined to pick up the phone when Knicks officials called him on Monday because he said he needed space to deal with the family issue.

Rose also denied he has an issue with Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, who said Rose will start on Wednesday.

Jackson did not comment to reporters as he left the team's practice facility on Tuesday.

The Knicks started the season 14-10 but are just 3-11 since then, losing eight of their past nine.

In 31.9 minutes per game this season, Rose is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field but just 24.5% on three-pointers. He is shooting 52.2% on shots less than five feet and is shooting 53.5% on drives to the basket, according to nba.com/stats. Though he's not the player he once was, it's obvious some of his explosiveness has returned since significant knee injuries, surgeries and rehab.

