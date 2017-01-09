Derrick Rose absent from Knicks game Monday

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis defends in the second quarter of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Derrick Rose was mysteriously absent as the New York Knicks took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and his teammates and coach had no explanation of his whereabouts following the contest, either.

"We're not going to go into it," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "Everything will become clear later on."

There was growing concern from teammates Brandon Jennings and Courtney Lee before Knicks forward Joakim Noah told reporters that he talked to Rose and that he was okay following the Knicks' 110-96 loss to the Pelicans. Noah, Rose's longtime friend, hardly elaborated.

"I don't really want to talk too much about it because I don't really know what the situation is," Noah said. "Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him."

"He's OK. ... I think it's a relief for all of us."

Rose wasn't listed on the injury report, and Hornacek didn't mention that Rose was unavailable at his pregame press conference. Rose's absence was unexplained, and he was scratched from the lineup about 10 minutes before tip.

The only statement the team provided to USA TODAY Sports? "He's not with the team."

A text message from USA TODAY Sports to Rose's friend and high school teammate, Tim Flowers, wasn't returned.

The 28-year-old guard has been effective during his first season in New York. He's averaging 17.3 points in 33 games following the blockbuster trade that shipped him from Chicago. Brandon Jennings started in Rose's place Monday.

Rose, whose career has been plagued by knee injuries, missed only a handful of games earlier this season due to back spasms.

