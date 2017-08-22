Cleveland Cavs trading Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, others

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during a game at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt.

The Celtics are sending Isaiah Thomas, swingman Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's unprotected first round pick to the Cavaliers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't announced publicly.

Irving will waive his trade kicker that could have netted him a higher salary with the Celtics.

The deal was first reported by The Vertical.

Irving, who has three years left on his deal (the final year is a player option), requested a trade from the Cavaliers in mid July, presumably to forge his own path outside of LeBron James’ shadow. Under James and Irving, the Cavs went to three consecutive Finals since James returned from Miami. They fell in five games to the Golden State Warriors this past Finals.

The monumental deal sees the two best teams in the Eastern Conference essentially trading point guards. The Cavaliers ousted the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals, though Thomas missed the final three games due to a hip injury.

