Charles Oakley: Charles Barkley needs to 'stop drinking at work'

Former professional basketball player Charles Oakley attends the 2012 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award presentation at Espace on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Just hours after LeBron James ripped TNT analyst Charles Barkley, calling the Hall of Fame forward a "hater" and criticizing incidents that took place during his playing days, Charles Oakley — the longtime New York Knicks forward who has a lengthy history with Barkley — added some fuel to the fire.

"I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he needs to stop drinking at work," Oakley tweeted. "TNT can I stop by and get a drink?"

Oakley, who once fought Barkley in a preseason game in 1996 and allegedly open-hand slapped him before a players' union meeting in 1999, also called out Barkley last May after Barkley said that the Atlanta Hawks need to "take out" players on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"He just talks too much at the wrong times. He's a spoiled kid," Oakley, who was born and raised in Cleveland, told Sirius XM NBA Radio at the time. "You're from Alabama, you should have more home training. He's one of them kids, say he's from south side Chicago, but he got a ride to school every day. He ain't walk down the block, down the corner. He got dropped off, the principal brung him back home."

Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew will be back on the air Thursday night.

