Carmelo Anthony not ruling out anything on trade

WASHINGTON – With noncommittal but leading answers about his future, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has plenty to say about the trade talk surrounding him.

“I hear the new report every day,” Anthony said Tuesday morning. “Every day is a new team. ‘Melo said this, Melo said that.’ Melo hasn’t said anything yet. That’s what I will say. Melo hasn’t said anything yet.”

Whether he waives his no-trade clause and is moved before the Feb. 23 trade deadline or stays with the Knicks, the nine-time All-Star indicated all options remain on the table. He hasn’t ruled out anything and hasn’t ruled in anything, as the Boston Celtics join a list of teams interested in him, according to The Boston Globe.

Asked if he had given the Knicks a list of teams he would agree to a trade with, Anthony said, “I haven’t told anybody anything. I haven’t had that conversation with anybody.”

Given that he likes playing in New York and that his family likes living there, Anthony said family considerations would play a pivotal role in his decision to waive his no-trade clause.

“That’s more about what I care about — my family, my son being comfortable in New York and at an age now where he really gets an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there and my wife working there and having her opportunities there,” Anthony said. “I think about that more so of my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision, but I think about what my family is thinking and what they’ll have to go through if anything.”

Why would he waive his no-trade clause then?

“That’s something I’ll have to think about,” Anthony said. “It’s more so about what direction the organization wants to go in. I’ve said this before, if they feel like they want to go in a different direction and rebuild and start fresh, that’s something I will consider. I’ve always said that, from Day One.”

That’s the life of Anthony these days — answering questions about this future with the Knicks. Regardless of the inquiry, Anthony, who has two years and $54.1million remaining on his contract after this season, is patient and accommodating.

Would he agree to a trade to the Chicago Bulls and his friend, Dwyane Wade? Or the Los Angeles Clippers and his friend, Chris Paul? Or the Cleveland Cavaliers and his friend, LeBron James?

“That’s a difficult question, because I’ve got close friends on a lot of different teams,” Anthony said. “Those considerations and thoughts, that’s something we all think about it as athletes and try to play with one another. We talk about it. These are conversations that we’ve had years before any of this ever came up.”

But now, it’s very much real as Knicks President Phil Jackson and Anthony plot their next move. Anthony will deal with his future when it needs to be addressed.

“I don’t think there’ll be any day-to-day conversations about it,” Anthony said. “If it’s something that’s imminent that they want to come to me and talk about, I’m pretty sure I’ll get that meeting or get that phone call. No conversations happening on a consistent basis or even a day-to-day basis.”

For now, he said he is trying not to think about what happens too much.

“I’m not torn, because I don’t think about it,” Anthony said. “Until I sit down and think about something, maybe I will be torn. I’m not torn, because it’s not even on my mind right now.

“‘Trying’ is a big word. It’s easier said than done. But I’m thinking I’m doing the best I can do, as far as focusing on playing basketball at this point.”

To that end, Anthony is averaging more points this season (23.1) in fewer minutes (33.9 per game) and shooting better from three-point range (36.5%) than he did last season. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Anthony was averaging 25.4 points and shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.1% on three-pointers in January.

