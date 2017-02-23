3 biggest winners from Thursday's NBA trade deadline

Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel dribbles against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

No Paul George? No Jimmy Butler? Not even Ricky Rubio or Derrick Rose?

As the clock struck midnight (er, 3 p.m. ET) on Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the basketball world was left wanting more, as all of the marquee players whose names were tossed around in recent trade talks stayed put. Combined with the fact that the blockbuster DeMarcus Cousins-New Orleans Pelicans trade went down four days earlier — the league's highly anticipated, oft-chaotic post-All-Star break tradition was nothing short of underwhelming.

There were, however, several under-the-radar moves made that could have immediate — as well as long-term — implications.

Thursday's three biggest winners

Dallas Mavericks: Nerlens Noel, the No. 6 pick in the 2013 draft, was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Mavs for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a heavily protected 2017 first-round pick. Noel's presence gives the Mavs a young, defensive-minded big man to build around as Dirk Nowitzki's Hall of Fame career winds down and the franchise looks forward. Veteran Deron Williams was waived two hours after the deadline, a move that will likely put the 23-year-old Cinderella Story, Yogi Ferrell, in the driver's seat at point guard.

Toronto Raptors: The Raptors — who traded Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for P.J. Tucker — are in a much better spot than they were two weeks ago. Tucker, a veteran forward who can hit the three (career 34.7% three-point shooter) and defend multiple positions, joins Serge Ibaka (whom the Raptors acquired on Feb. 14) as Toronto looks to contend with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Out West, the Thunder obtained Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls for Joffrey Lauvergne, Cameron Payne and Anthony Morrow. The winner? The Thunder. Not only will a gritty, seasoned vet like Gibson be a valuable locker room presence, but he adds frontcourt depth — particularly defensively — to a Thunder team lacking in that category. The loss of Payne is significant. He has the potential to develop into a solid point guard, though he's struggled to see much playing time behind superstar Russell Westbrook.

