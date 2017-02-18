NASCAR beefs up concussion rules

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) (Photo: Sarah Crabill, 2016 Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR continues to bolster its concussion protocol ahead of the season-opening races at Daytona.



Drivers who are involved in a wreck that sends their car to the garage will now be required to report to the infield care center for an evaluation. Under the old rule, a driver went to the care center only if their car had to be towed from the track.



NASCAR's standards will also require infield care center physicians to use the SCAT-3 diagnostic tool in screening for head injuries. NASCAR has already announced plans to use a traveling safety crew and a rotating roster of physicians. The new program will provide on-site support for neurological evaluations.

