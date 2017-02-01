My favorite Phoenix Open story involves Bill Murray and an apple core

Bill Murray and I during the 2006 Phoenix Open. (Photo: Gabe Trujillo/12 News)

If you're a Valley resident, chances are you have attended the Phoenix Open. I've been attending since I was a kid, and love attending the annual golf tournament. My list of favorite moments at the tournament is a long one, but my top memory is pretty special.

It occurred 10 years ago and involved actor Bill Murray and an apple core.

As my dad, grandfather and I walked through the entrance of the 2006 Phoenix Open, I couldn’t make my wheelchair go fast enough. Every year, I eagerly wait for the Open to make its way back to the TPC at Scottsdale, but this year was different. I had the chance to see one of my favorite actors in person.

It’s a week-long event full of huge crowds, Thunderdogs, and, of course, golf. As usual, the entrance tent was full of businesses trying to get customers to sign up for weekend getaways and court-side seats.

Once we passed through the maze of offers and demonstrations, we set our sights on the 10th hole.

RELATED: The Waste Management Phoenix Open is upon us

The crowd was light and we had a clear view of the action, so we decided to watch from there. Slowly, the golfers made their way around the course. and it was finally time for Bill Murray to make his presence known at the 10th hole.

Wearing a black-and-white Hawaiian-style shirt and shorts, Murray strolled down the fairway after his golf ball landed just in front of the green. He walked around the ball with his caddie, sizing up his next shot.

Murray approached his ball cautiously before taking his swing. After a few moments of concentration, he pulled back his club and swung.

The ball narrowly missed the cup and the crowd erupted in applause. Playing with the onlookers, Murray tossed an apple he was eating into the crowd.

The chewed-up core sailed through the gallery before it surprisingly landed in my dad’s outstretched hand.

My dad and I stared at each other in amazement as he tossed the core behind my wheelchair. Suddenly, hordes of fans reached for it as if it were a bag of money.

Of course, it wasn't long before the apple core ended up on eBay.

After Murray finished his putt, he made his way toward the Thunderdogs grill, but not before walking past my dad and me. “You got great hands,” Murray told my dad. “You just reached out and snatched it.” Murray then took a few moments to chat with my dad and me before making his way to the next hole.

“Are you a Diamondbacks fan?” asked Murray as he noticed my hat. “If you are, then I can’t take a picture with you.”

Murray is an avid Chicago Cubs fan and he joked about my MLB allegiance as we talked about the upcoming baseball season while my dad and other photographers took our picture.

After watching him in films such as "Ghostbusters" and "Caddyshack," it was so cool to see him in person.

Carl Spackler, a.k.a. Bill Murray, will forever be a part of my most-exciting Phoenix Open memories.

(© 2017 KPNX)