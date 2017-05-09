MLS officials visiting Phoenix Rising

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bear tracks spotted during search for missing Arizona woman in Montana
-
Video shows Florida woman being assaulted, thrown into a pool
-
Man arrested for shooting, killing wife in Buckeye
-
Is the hunt for the Serial Street Shooter over?
-
Social video: RxMixup
-
Mother of deadly crash suspect in shock
-
Eat at your own risk
-
Extra Shot: School bans Mother's, Father's Day in the name of inclusivity
-
Mesa city councilman arrested for DUI
-
Serial Street Shooter suspected makes initial court appearance
More Stories
-
Valley school 'heartbroken' after teacher found shot…May. 9, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
WATCH: Bear on the loose in Los AngelesMay. 9, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
-
'I'm innocent': Serial Street Shooting suspect makes…May. 9, 2017, 10:53 a.m.