MLS officials visit Phoenix to check out Rising FC bid

Didier Drogba and another Phoenix Rising FC executive shake hands at a press conference May 9, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Officials from Phoenix Rising FC met with Major League Soccer officials Tuesday as part of their continued effort to woo the league to expand to Phoenix.

MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbot and other league officials toured the Rising's stadium and the land under development for the team's soccer complex, catching a Rising training session.

According to the Rising's website, they met with the mayors of Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe, as well as the president and vice president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which holds the team's complex.

MLS is set to name two expansion cities later this year, and the Rising's new ownership group has worked to get its name into consideration for that expansion.

