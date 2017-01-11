Tim Tebow not invited to Mets' major league camp

Tim Tebow spoke to reporters for nearly a half hour on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, but few questions had anything to do with baseball. (Photo: 12 News)

Tim Tebow did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp, despite his manager's wishes.

Instead, he will report to the Mets' minor-league camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla. to continue his pursuit of a major league career. Tebow was omitted from the list of major league camp invitees announced by the Mets on Wednesday.

At last month's winter meetings, manager Terry Collins expressed his desire about having Tebow at spring training.

Tim Tebow did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp, despite his manager's wishes.

Instead, he will report to the Mets' minor-league camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla. to continue his pursuit of a major league career. Tebow was omitted from the list of major league camp invitees announced by the Mets on Wednesday.

At last month's winter meetings, manager Terry Collins expressed his desire about having Tebow at spring training.

It remains possible that Tebow play in Grapefruit League games, as teams commonly utilize players from minor league camp, particularly early in the spring season. The Mets' Grapefruit opener is Feb. 24 against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers.

Collins visited Arizona and watched Tebow play in the Fall League, but admitted he did not meet with Tebow.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, had his moments in the Fall League, but struggled against some of baseball's best young pitchers. In his 19-game stint, he batted .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report on Feb. 14 with the first full workout scheduled for Feb. 19.

PHOTOS: Tim Tebow at Arizona Fall League workout

(© 2017 KPNX)