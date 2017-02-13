Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has lung cancer relapse

BOSTON - OCTOBER 03: Former Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy throws out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels meet for Game one of the American League Division Series on October 3, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim Rogash, 2007 Getty Images)

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced he’s again battling lung cancer.

“I've been diagnosed with cancer again, but it's under control,” Remy said in a Twtiter message on Monday.

NESN, the Red Sox regional television partner, said Remy expects to be in the booth this season, his 30th as the team's television color analyst. Remy is expected to discuss his cancer recurrence at 3 pm ET news conference on Monday.

Remy, 64, underwent surgery in November 2008 to have a cancerous portion of his lung removed, according to The Boston Globe.

My thoughts and prayers go out to one of my very best friends, @Jerry_Remy, as he battles cancer again. #staystrong. pic.twitter.com/036jd21fwa — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) February 13, 2017

