Photographer accuses Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano of sexual assault

Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Twin Cities photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins third basemen Miguel Sano of sexual assault in a post she shared Thursday on social media.

In the post, which was tweeted and posted to her Instagram account, Betsy Bissen states after an autograph signing at a store she was volunteering at, Sano grabbed her wrist and attempted to pull her into a back door.

"I pulled back as he held onto my wrist. It hurt, how badly he was grasping at my wrist, but he wouldn't let go," she writes. "I wasn't going to give up my fight though. He then leaned down and tried to kiss me, more than once."

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

Bissen said she repeatedly said no and pulled back but he refused to let go.

"I screamed, no one came to help me," she states. "He finally gave up after a solid ten mins of fighting to pull me thru that door."

"No, he didn't rape me, but he sure did assault me," she continues.

Bissen also shared the story of harassment from a Twins first base coach, whom she does not name -- a man she states hit on her nearly every game she attended.

"The first base coach didn't bother me until he tried to ask for my phone number," she says. "A married man, around 20 years older than me."

Bissen states she felt compelled to share her story after her employer, Twins Daily was "stripped of most of their access" making her realize, "I have nothing to lose by telling my story."

Sano told TMZ Sports the incident "never happened," adding that he has the "utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports."

The Minnesota Twins responded to the allegations with a tweet, saying they are aware of the incident.

MLB spokesman Michael Teevan told USA TODAY Sports by email that the league is "aware of today's allegations and are in the process of looking into the matter."

Bissen is also a photographer for the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Zoo, according to her Twitter bio.

