MLB commissioner Rob Manfred angry union won't agree to proposed rule changes

PHOENIX -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, angered and frustrated that the players union will not accept any of their rule changes for the 2017 season, threatened Tuesday to unilaterally impose new rules in 2018 if an agreement can’t be reached.

Manfred wants to implement a pitch clock, limit mound visits and change the strike zone in 2018, and if the union won’t agree to the changes next year, he said the new labor agreement empowers MLB to apply the changes without union approval.

The commissioner came out swinging like no other time since taking office two years ago.

“Unfortunately, it now appears there won’t be any meaningful change for the 2017 season,’’ Manfred said in a prepared statement, “due to a lack of cooperation from the MLBPA. I’ve tried to be clear that our game is fundamentally sound, and it does not need to be fixed. I think last season was a concrete demonstration of the potential of our game to captivate the nation and its unique place in American culture. …

“At the same time, I think it’s a mistake to stick our head in the sand and ignore the fact that our game has changed, and continues to change.’’

Manfred, citing research, said that baseball had more inactivity in their games that any time in history. Home runs were up 32% since 1980, and strikeouts increased by an alarming 67%. The emergence of powerful bullpens also limited the amount of late lead changes.

“I’m firmly convinced that our fans want us to respond to and manage the change that’s going on in the game. I’m certain our job as stewards of the game is to be responsive to fans, and I reject the notion that we can educate fans to embrace the game as it’s currently been played.’’

Manfred was clearly peeved over MLBPA executive director Tony Clark’s remarks Sunday when he said there would not be any radical rule changes made in 2017, with the likely exception of simply signaling for an intentional walk instead of throwing four pitches.

“I have to admit that I’m disappointed we could not even get the MLBPA to agree to modest rule changes,’’ Manfred said, “like limit trips to the (pitcher’s) mound, that had little effect on the competitive character of the game.’’

Manfred made it clear that he still wants to receive the union’s approval, and they will continue to negotiate during the season. Yet if they continue to be rebuffed, the changes can be made despite their disapproval, according to the two-year rule change process in the Basic Agreement.

MLB plans to formally send their rule change proposals to the union this week, Manfred said, in hopes of reaching an agreement this summer with plenty of notice before 2018.

“I wouldn’t characterize that we have these fully baked set of changes,’’ Manfred said, “that are necessarily going to go into effect next year. I’m not in position to tell you what I’ll do opening day next year. But we intend to keep those proposals alive.’’

Clark, a former 15-year veteran who addressed the media Sunday, was adamant that dramatic rule changes are not needed. The industry is expected to generate in excess of a record $10 billion this year. Attendance continues to hover around 75 million fans a year. The players are making more money than ever, an average of about $3.5 million a year, and the value of teams have soared to record levels.

Perhaps instead of seeking to shorten games, Clark suggested, perhaps baseball should improve its efforts to educate the fans on the nuances of the game during breaks.

“I think there are avenues for us to engage in that could be as beneficial, if not more beneficial,’’ Clark said, “than trying to determine other fundamental game shifts that directly affected those who are playing in it that may not always be beneficial to a players’ career.

“And that’s something we’re very concerned with.’’

Manfred, on several occasions, scoffed at the notion, insisting their research is conclusive that fans want change.

“I don’t know how one begins a process of educating someone that makes them like something, or feel less strongly about something,’’ Manfred said, “that they feel already. That’s a very difficult undertaking for a business.’’

Certainly, Manfred’s vocal stance puts him in a bit of an awkward position.

While the game has never been more financially healthier, and everyone seems happier than ever, it’s as if he’s alone on an island, saying the game must change to survive with the times.

“I’m glad the players love the game the way it is,’’ Manfred said, “but we know based on real fundamental research what our fans think about the game. It’s the players’ interest, it’s in our interest to be responsible to what fans think about the game.’’

