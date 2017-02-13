Indians first team to report to spring training

Cleveland Indians' clubhouse in Goodyear, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The last team to lose a game in 2016 is the first team to get back to work in the 2017 Cactus League.

"There's an energy in the building," said Cleveland Indians Director of Operations Ryan Lantz.

Lantz and the rest of the staff in Goodyear have been preparing for months to welcome to Indians back to the Valley, long before the Tribe lost to the Cubs in game 7 of the World Series.

"Spring training for us, preparations really started in August and September," Lantz said. "This is about crossing our T's and dotting the I's."

When position players arrive on Thursday, everything will be ready for them to get better at their jobs. Jerseys, hats, bats, and other equipment is already lined up in the clubhouse.

Meanwhile, across the Valley, other teams are gearing up for the arrival of their pitchers and catchers:

Feb. 13 - D-backs, White Sox, Reds, Rockies, and Giants

Feb. 14 - Cubs, Royals, Angels, Brewers, Athletics, Padres, Mariners and Rangers

Feb. 15 - Dodgers

