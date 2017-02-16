Greg Maddux pranks Kris Bryant by posing as sound tech

Greg Maddux poses as a sound technician as Kris Bryant hits batting practice for a Red Bull commercial. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube)

Last year, Kris Bryant pranked Mesa Community College's baseball team by posing as a transfer student.

The Cubs' star third baseman found himself on the other side of a prank Thursday.

He thought he was shooting a commercial for Red Bull, which helped him carry out 2016's prank, in Las Vegas, but he didn't know there was greatness in his midst, wearing a fake beard.

Hall-of-Fame pitcher Greg Maddux was disguised as the sound guy for the advertisement, and he found his way onto the pitcher's mound to throw batting practice.

Bryant didn't seem into the stunt at first, but once the random sound technician proved he could throw a little, Bryant bought in.

Watch the video here:

