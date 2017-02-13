KPNX
Fantasy baseball rankings: Notes on 2017's early top 100

Steve Gardner , USA TODAY Sports , KPNX 3:05 PM. MST February 13, 2017

Spring training camps haven’t even opened, but many fantasy owners have already begun looking forward to their first drafts.

There are still so many variables in play, but sometimes the hardest part of preparing for draft day is getting started.

So with the understanding that things can (and will) change considerably before opening day, it’s time to take a crack at ranking the top 100 overall fantasy players for 2017.

The first rounders

1    Mike Trout    OF
2    Mookie Betts    OF
3    Jose Altuve    2B
4    Paul Goldschmidt    1B
5    Kris Bryant    3B
6    Nolan Arenado    3B
7    Clayton Kershaw    SP
8    Manny Machado    3B/SS
9    Bryce Harper    OF
10    Josh Donaldson    3B
11    Anthony Rizzo    1B
12    Miguel Cabrera    1B
13    Max Scherzer    SP
14    Trea Turner    OF/2B
15    Starling Marte    OF

Fantasy owners devote far too much time and brainpower to the precise order of these top players. (Some people even dedicate entire articles to which draft spot in the first round is most advantageous.)

In reality, all of them are supremely talented and excellent cornerstones for a winning team.

The top four are ranked that way because they contribute in all five of the major offensive categories. Next comes a group of elite sluggers who don’t steal many bases, followed by a pair of speed-first hitters with decent power. And included in the first round are the game’s two most dominant starting pitchers.

Still star-quality

16    Madison Bumgarner    SP
17    Carlos Correa    SS
18    Edwin Encarnacion    1B
19    Corey Seager    SS
20    Charlie Blackmon    OF
21    Joey Votto    1B
22    Francisco Lindor    SS
22    Freddie Freeman    1B
24    Robinson Cano    2B
25    Corey Kluber    SP
26    Noah Syndergaard    SP
27    A.J. Pollock    OF
28    Chris Sale    SP
29    Jonathan Villar    SS/3B
30    Ryan Braun    OF
31    Daniel Murphy    2B/1B
32    Trevor Story    SS
33    Jon Lester    SP
34    Giancarlo Stanton    OF
35    Xander Bogaerts    SS

If you didn’t grab Kershaw or Scherzer early, here are still a few aces available in this group. With six consecutive 200-inning seasons and a strikeout rate that keeps rising, Bumgarner could easily go in the top 15 overall. Kluber, Syndergaard, Sale and Lester are also excellent options.

Here is also a good time to start thinking about shortstops. Six of them can be found in the 16-35 range, while there’s only one more in the entire top 100. Strike now or be prepared to wait a while.

Freeman could be a sneaky pick in this group with the Atlanta Braves moving to their new stadium. The dimensions in right field are particularly friendly to left-handed power hitters, so expect Freeman – who hit a career-high 34 home runs last season -- to take advantage.

Run on outfielders

36    Brian Dozier    2B
37    Jake Arrieta    SP
38    David Price    SP
39    Christian Yelich    OF
40    Nelson Cruz    OF
41    Rougned Odor    2B
42    Carlos Gonzalez    OF
43    Dee Gordon    2B
44    George Springer    OF
45    Johnny Cueto    SP
46    Buster Posey    C
47    Justin Verlander    SP
48    Andrew McCutchen    OF
49    Kyle Seager    3B
50    J.D. Martinez    OF
51    Billy Hamilton    OF
52    Jose Abreu    1B
53    Gregory Polanco    OF
54    Justin Upton    OF
55    Wil Myers    1B

The sheer number of outfielders ensures fantasy owners will have a variety of options available throughout the draft. But don’t lapse into a false sense of security; outfielders who provide the attributes you need aren’t always there for the taking. If you need speed and pass on Hamilton, for example, there may not be another impact base stealer for several rounds.

With a few exceptions, this group is populated by established veterans who haven’t yet begun to show any significant post-peak decline. But there’s always a chance Cruz, Gonzalez, Cueto, Verlander or McCutchen – to name a few – could hit that over-30 wall.

This is also time to consider taking a catcher. Posey was a second-rounder last year, but his numbers regressed in nearly every offensive category. However, his underlying metrics show no perceptible signs of decline.

Breakout level

56    Stephen Strasburg    SP
57    Yu Darvish    SP
58    Kenley Jansen    RP
59    Ian Desmond    OF
60    Jean Segura    2B/SS
61    Carlos Carrasco    SP
62    Aroldis Chapman    RP
63    Adrian Beltre    3B
64    Jonathan Lucroy    C
65    Yoenis Cespedes    OF
66    Ian Kinsler    2B
67    Anthony Rendon    3B
68    Lorenzo Cain    OF
69    Hanley Ramirez    1B
70    Chris Archer    SP
71    Jacob deGrom    SP
72    DJ LeMahieu    2B
73    Zach Britton    RP
74    Adam Jones    OF
75    Chris Davis    1B

Closers begin to pop up here with the definitive top three in Jansen, Chapman and Britton.

This is also a good time to take a chance on a player who could take a significant step forward this season. Strasburg and Darvish have top-five talent if they can stay healthy. Cespedes could finally put it everything together. Rendon and Cain could return to their peak performance levels from a couple seasons ago. Carrasco, Archer and deGrom could be this year’s version of Cy Young winners Dallas Keuchel or Rick Porcello.

Rosters take shape

76    Matt Kemp    OF
77    Willson Contreras    C/OF
78    Jason Kipnis    2B
79    David Dahl    OF
80    Mark Trumbo    OF
81    Zack Greinke    SP
82    Kyle Hendricks    SP
83    Masahiro Tanaka    SP
84    Matt Carpenter    1/2/3
85    Gary Sanchez    C
86    Aaron Sanchez    SP
87    Carlos Martinez    SP
88    Khris Davis    OF
89    Alex Bregman    3B
90    Eric Hosmer    1B
91    Mark Melancon    RP
92    Rick Porcello    SP
93    Jose Quintana    SP
94    Cole Hamels    SP
95    Jose Ramirez    3B/OF
96    Gerrit Cole    SP
97    Danny Duffy    SP
98    Craig Kimbrel    RP
99    Adam Eaton    OF
100    Seung Hwan Oh    RP

Rounding out the top 100, fantasy owners can start addressing weak spots on their rosters by targeting specific needs rather than simply taking the highest-ranked player on the board.

Among the players I like a little better than most people seem to at this stage are Dahl, Aaron Sanchez, Hosmer, Ramirez, Duffy and Eaton.

Totaling up the positions represented in the top 100 (they don’t add up to 100 because of multiposition eligibility), there are five catchers, 15 first basemen, 12 second basemen, eight shortstops, 11 third basemen, 29 outfielders, 26 starting pitchers and six closers.

Even in 15-team leagues, each owner should have at least one pitching anchor – possibly two – plus two outfielders, a middle infielder and two corner infielders. There should also be an ample supply of both power and speed. If any of those areas are lacking, address them quickly or at least have some specific late-round targets in mind.

Don't agree with some of these rankings? Tweet your comments to @SteveAGardner or discuss them on USA TODAY Fantasy Sports' Facebook page. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


