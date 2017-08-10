Turner, Hernandez help Dodgers hold off Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (right) and Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta look up at a sixth inning foul ball at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - National League batting average leader Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez drove in a combined five runs, helping Yu Darvish pick up his second win in as many starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The Dodgers, with two wins in the three-game series with Arizona, have won or tied 18 straight series, not having lost one since June 5-7 against Washington. They have won 15 of their last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks have lost four of five.

The Dodgers staked Darvish to a three-run lead before he even took the mound. Two singles and a two-out walk to Logan Forsythe brought up Hernandez, who with two strikes pulled a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner.

Darvish got out of the first two innings with six three-ball counts, and Arizona rallied as his pitch count climbed.

