Torey Lovullo has Presidential seal of approval

Dec 6, 2016; National Harbor, MD, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo speaks with the media on day two of the 2016 Baseball Winter Meetings at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

PHOENIX - New Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo is hoping to lead the team back to the World Series sometime soon, but, if not, he’ll always at least have the presidential seal of approval.

He could tell something about his morning workout was gonna be a little different that day.

"There was bomb-sniffing dogs. I didn’t just get to walk into the weight room and once I passed through the tunnel of security I realized the President of the United States was working out inside the weight room," said Lovullo.

Lovullo was on the Red Sox coaching staff in 2015 when he learned Barack Obama was staying in the same New York City hotel, and perfectly timed his exercise routine to coincide with the president’s.

"And eventually it got to the point where he sat right next to me. We ended up sharing the same weights and talking and having a good conversation. What did you say to him? First of all I introduced myself and he said that you know he’s a baseball fan," said Lovullo.

The two men chatted about Obama’s favorite team, the Chicago White Sox, before Lovullo got the nerve to pose the question he really wanted answered.

"And then eventually I asked him when he was leaving. I said when are you getting out of this hotel because it’s really crowded and I cant go to starbucks across the street, it takes me a half hour to get there with all the security and he said he was gonna be leaving in a half hour and the coast would be clear," said Lovullo.

So what’s all this got to do with baseball? Perhaps more than you think. The fact Luvollo was able to singlehandedly orchestrate a meeting with the leader of the free world might just tell us all we need to know about him.

Just as the prez was about to leave, Lovullo went to his closer.

"Would you mind taking a picture with me and he was very gracious to do that and it’s something that I’m very proud of. But that picture is awful. Yeah, right? Blurry, there’s no light on it. What can you do? It was with a phone camera. But there’s proof, grainy proof that it happened and I’m really proud of that moment," said Lovullo.

