Today only: Diamondbacks offering $2, $5, $10 tickets versus Rockies

Chris Owings hits a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 2 in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 4-3. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks and Rockies are in a fight for wild card spots, as regular season baseball comes to a close.

In an effort to fill seats with fans who "back the D-backs," the team has slashed prices for the series against the Rockies, Monday, Sept. 11 through Thursday, Sept. 14.

The offer for these ticket prices ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Prices:

$2 outfield reserve (normally $15)

$5 bleacher (normally $25)

$10 baseline reserve (normally $29)

Games:

Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:40 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 at 12:40 p.m.

To get this offer, use the offer code "FIGHT." Click here to buy tickets and read more information.

The winner of the wild card playoff will face the Dodgers, who were swept by the Diamondbacks last week.

