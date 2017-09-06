They're going streaking! 5 stats from the D-Backs' incredible run

A.J. Pollock #11, David Peralta #6, and J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in a game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but the D-backs are getting hot at just the right time.

The team just beat the Dodgers Tuesday night for their 12th-straight win and could sweep Los Angeles for a second series.

This incredible run has been a historic one as they put up some unreal numbers and build on their Wild Card lead over Colorado.

To put the streak in perspective, here are some interesting stats.

Wins pile up at a record pace

The D-Backs' 12-straight wins ties a franchise record. With a win over the Dodgers Wednesday night, the 2017 squad could have the franchise mark all to themselves.

They've lost that losing feeling

Arizona hasn't trailed for nine full games; the longest streak in a single season since 1993. They also haven't trailed in 98 innings, which is tied for third-longest stretch ever. The 2002 Oakland Athletics (102) and the 1942 New York Yankees (101) are the only two teams with more consecutive innings without trailing.

J.D. stands for "Just Dingers"

During Monday's game, right fielder J.D. Martinez became the first D-Backs player ever to hit four home runs in a game. He's also the first player ever to accomplish the feat in Dodger Stadium.

Warning: Making history can cause blackouts.@JDMartinez14 after becoming the 1st player to ever hit 4 HRs in a game at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/D26U6n1Khw — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 5, 2017

Robbie Ray deals against the Dodgers

With his impressive pitching performance on Monday, Robbie Ray now holds the record for most 10+ K games in a season against the Dodgers in a season. His fourth 10+ K game against L.A. this year moved him past D-Backs greats Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling.

Climbing Mount .500

During the streak, Arizona has climbed to a season-high 23 games over .500. And with each win during the streak, the number will grow.

Your #Dbacks are now a season-high 23 games over .500 and have not trailed for 98 (!!) consecutive innings. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/eyWVspjqNg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 6, 2017

Excitement is surrounding the D-Backs during this impressive run and fans hope they ride this hot streak all the way to the playoffs.

The club's recent success against the Dodgers could also pay dividends in the Post Season. If Arizona wins the Wild Card matchup, the will likely face Los Angeles in the following round.

