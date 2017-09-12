Rockies beat Diamondbacks 4-2 as Gonzalez homers twice

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Daniel Descalso (3) forces out Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) at second and throws to first base during the sixth inning at Chase Field. (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Carlos Gonzalez, heating up for the stretch run after a subpar season at the plate, homered twice and the Colorado Rockies won their sixth game in a row, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Tuesday night to tighten the race for the National League's top wild card.

Gonzalez drove in all four Colorado runs in his first multihomer game since Aug. 16 last year and is batting .451 (14 for 31) in September.

Jon Gray (8-4) gave up two runs and scattered seven hits over seven solid innings, striking out 10 with no walks and a hit batter for the Rockies, who won their eighth straight road game to pull within three games of Arizona for the first NL wild card.

Gray matched the season high for strikeouts he set in a win at Arizona on June 30. Chris Rusin got two outs for his second save.

© 2017 Associated Press