Rain doesn't slow down D-Backs on Saturday

The Diamondbacks had to adjust their workout schedule on Saturday because of the weather. (Photo: 12 Sports)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Saturday wasn't your typical spring training day in Scottsdale.

Instead of big crowds and bright sun, there was rain, clouds and cold temperatures.

But that didn't slow down the Diamondbacks.

"Everybody got what they were supposed to get in," said manager Torey Lovullo. "The day the rain decided to come, it was the perfect day. Our pitchers were going to have a scheduled light day where they weren't going to be throwing a bullpen or to hitters."

"You adapt and get your work in, it's early enough in camp where there's not too much going on. We just missed some team defensive stuff and base running," said shortstop Nick Ahmed.

For Ahmed, dealing with weather is nothing new.

"For a guy like me, especially from New England, just training indoors all winter long this is normal for me, not to be able to get out in the field. You just adapt," said the shortstop.

Rain or shine, the Diamondbacks continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

