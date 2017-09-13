Pollock has 4 RBIs, Corbin pitches D-backs past Rockies 8-2

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock hits a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock homered and drove in four runs to back another strong outing by Patrick Corbin, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Wednesday night to expand their lead in the wild-card race.

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for Arizona, including the 1,000th of his career. Pollock launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits.

The win gave the Diamondbacks a four-game edge over the Rockies for the top National League wild card. Arizona lost four of its previous five, including the first two games of this series against Colorado.

Corbin (14-12) held the Rockies to one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven with two walks. The left-hander is 6-1 in his last seven starts since Aug. 12.

