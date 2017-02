SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Pitcher Fernando Rodney #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 21, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The D-Backs have a new closer that delivers from the side.

Fernando Rodney is new to the D-Backs organization, but his signature style is well known.

Rodney is known for wearing his hat crooked out on the mound. Fans often wonder why he does this.

It turns out, it's a tribute to his late fater.

